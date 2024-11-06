World leaders pledge to work with Trump after poll victory

World leaders raced to congratulate Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) as he triumphed in a stunning U.S. election victory over Kamala Harris.

ADVERTISEMENT

European leaders in particular were quick to extend their best wishes and offers of cooperation, in contrast to a much cooler reaction when Mr. Trump won for the first time in 2016.

There were some exceptions, such as Russia, where the Foreign Ministry frostily commented on the outcome but let it be known that no congratulations would be forthcoming from President Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without directly mentioning Mr. Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing that China hopes for “peaceful coexistence” with the U.S.

“We will continue to approach and handle China-U.S. relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” she said.

“We are under no illusions about the American President-elect,” Moscow’s Foreign Ministry said, adding that it will “work with” a new U.S. administration and prioritise achieving its “set goals” in Ukraine. It said its “conditions” for ending the conflict “are unchanged and are well known in Washington”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Mr. Trump’s win as “history’s greatest comeback” as well as a “new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Mr. Trump on his “impressive victory” and said he hoped his presidency would bring a “just peace in Ukraine closer.”

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs,” Mr. Zelenskyy said on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Europe optimistic

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Mr. Trump’s return to power would help keep the alliance “strong”.

“His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO,” Mr. Rutte said in a statement.

“I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump,” European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. “We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. Let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.N. is “ready to work constructively with the incoming administration to address the dramatic challenges our world is facing,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated the 78-year old on his “historic election victory”.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the U.K.-U.S. special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.