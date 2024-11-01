Watch: Why are U.S. Presidential elections held on Tuesdays?

Why are US Presidential elections held on Tuesdays?

Ever wondered why U.S. Presidential elections are held on Tuesdays? This tradition began in 1845 when Congress established Election Day as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

This decision took into account that America was predominantly agrarian. Farmers needed time to travel to polling stations after working on their farms, and Monday provided a full day for travel after Sunday.

Over time, this practice has become a tradition that has endured.

Video: PTI