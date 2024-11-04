Watch: How are elections conducted in the U.S?

The countdown for election day in the U.S. has begun and over 186 million Americans are eligible to vote to choose who will the country’s 47th president. The big day is fifth of November. But, how are elections conducted in the U.S.?

After a lengthy nomination process, parties select their candidates during their respective national conventions, usually held a few months before the main voting day. The candidates also pick their running mates for vice-president.

We look at the localised voting system that is followed, the role of the Electoral College and how the votes are counted.