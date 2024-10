The Washington Post newspaper announced on Friday (October 25, 2024) it will endorse neither Democrat Kamala Harris nor Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

CEO William Lewis said this was a return “to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates”.

The Post editorial board has endorsed candidates for more than three decades before deciding to stay on the sidelines in perhaps the most polarising election in U.S. history.

