VHP congratulates Trump, expresses hope for better atmosphere for Hindus across the world

Updated - November 06, 2024 08:20 pm IST - New Delhi

In a video statement, Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar said that the US president-elect and his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi could together give the message of human rights to the world.

The Hindu Bureau

VHP president Alok Kumar, in a video message on November 6, 2024, congratulates U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Special Arrangement

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for his ‘historic’ victory and hoped that Hindus across the world would now have a better atmosphere to live in.

Donald Trump to become the 47th U.S. President: Follow LIVE updates on November 6, 2024

“Just a few days ago, Mr. Trump spoke on the security of the Hindu society and the atrocities being committed on the community in Bangladesh. He had spoken on the necessity of providing adequate protection to Hindus in their religious matters and in their lives. He had assured that under his leadership, there will be no attacks on the Hindu society anywhere,” Mr. Kumar said in a video statement.

He further said that the VHP hoped that under Mr. Trump’s leadership, Indo-U.S. relations would further strengthen.

“With our shared heritage and values for democracy, dignity of individuals, and rule of law, we hope that out ties with the U.S. will strengthen in the days to come. Both the countries will go ahead for global peace and prosperity,” the VHP president said.

He added that Mr. Trump and his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi could together give the message of human rights to the world.

