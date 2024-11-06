 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VHP congratulates Trump, expresses hope for better atmosphere for Hindus across the world

In a video statement, Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar said that the US president-elect and his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi could together give the message of human rights to the world.

Published - November 06, 2024 07:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
VHP president Alok Kumar, in a video message on November 6, 2024, congratulates U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Special Arrangement

VHP president Alok Kumar, in a video message on November 6, 2024, congratulates U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Special Arrangement

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for his ‘historic’ victory and hoped that Hindus across the world would now have a better atmosphere to live in.

Donald Trump to become the 47th U.S. President: Follow LIVE updates on November 6, 2024

“Just a few days ago, Mr. Trump spoke on the security of the Hindu society and the atrocities being committed on the community in Bangladesh. He had spoken on the necessity of providing adequate protection to Hindus in their religious matters and in their lives. He had assured that under his leadership, there will be no attacks on the Hindu society anywhere,” Mr. Kumar said in a video statement.

Related Stories

He further said that the VHP hoped that under Mr. Trump’s leadership, Indo-U.S. relations would further strengthen.

“With our shared heritage and values for democracy, dignity of individuals, and rule of law, we hope that out ties with the U.S. will strengthen in the days to come. Both the countries will go ahead for global peace and prosperity,” the VHP president said.

He added that Mr. Trump and his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi could together give the message of human rights to the world.

Published - November 06, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Related Topics

US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.