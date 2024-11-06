ADVERTISEMENT

Usha Chilukuri Vance’s grandaunt in the spotlight after J.D. Vance becomes U.S. Vice President-elect

Published - November 06, 2024 10:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The wife of J.D. Vance, who was elected Vice-President as running mate of President-elect Donald Trump, has a connection with Visakhapatnam; the coastal city is home to Usha’s paternal grandaunt Chilukuri Santhamma, 96, a professor of physics

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Prof. Chilukuri Santhamma, the grandaunt of Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of J.D. Vance, Vice President-elect of the U.S., speaking to media persons at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

There was a steady stream of media persons and visitors at Chilukuri Santhamma’s home at Akkayyapalem in the city on Wednesday (November 6) evening after the results of the American Presidential election were declared and J.D. Vance was elected Vice-President of the U.S.

Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of J.D. Vance, who was elected Vice-President as running mate of President-elect Donald Trump, has a connection with Visakhapatnam. The city is home to her paternal grandaunt Chilukuri Santhamma, 96, a professor of physics.

“I am happy that someone from our family has become the Second Lady of the U.S. I watched the election results on TV. Usha’s grandfather Rama Subramanya Sastry and my husband are brothers,” a jubilant Ms. Santhamma told media persons, who made a beeline to her home on Wednesday evening.

Ms. Santhamma, however, regretted that many Indians were leaving their motherland in search of greener pastures. She felt that opportunities should be made available in India so that talent can be retained within the country.

Ms. Usha is the daughter of Chilukuri Radhakrishna, son of Rama Subramanya Sastry, who is the younger brother of Ms. Santhamma’s husband. Mr. Radhakrishna had done his mechanical engineering from IIT Madras and subsequently migrated to the U.S.

After retiring from Andhra University at 60, Ms. Santhamma continues to teach physics at Centurion University in Vizianagaram even today.

“Radhakrishna had left for the U.S. long ago and had settled there, and Usha was born there. She should not forget her roots and her Indian origin,” Ms. Santhamma had told The Hindu in the past.

