GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. presidential polls: Candidates make final cases in swing states

This year is historic for several reasons, including that Ms Harris, 60, is the first Indian American and Black woman to seek the Presidency. Mr Trump, 78, is the first former President to be convicted of a felony and is seeking a second non-consecutive term, only the second is U.S. history.

Published - November 04, 2024 11:52 pm IST - Washington DC

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. approached a historic Election Day on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), with U.S Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump making their final cases to voters across battleground states, especially Pennsylvania, in a election that is tight and where both candidates have a shot at winning.

This year is historic for several reasons, including that Ms Harris, 60, is the first Indian American and Black woman to seek the Presidency. Mr Trump, 78, is the first former President to be convicted of a felony and is seeking a second non-consecutive term, only the second is U.S. history. He has also recently survived two assassination attempts.

News Analysis : A return to uncertainty, tariffs and a transactional approach under Donald Trump

Ms Harris’s closing messages sought to strike an optimistic note. In Michigan on Sunday, she said the U.S. had an opportunity for a “fresh start” and could “turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division.”

Mr Trump’s closing arguments have focused on security of the U.S.-Mexico border, attacking Democrats and saying he will improve the economy.

“The day I take office the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins,” Mr Trump said in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday.

U.S. election 2024: Ahead of polling day, millions of Americans seal their choices in early voting

Mr Trump, who in more than one instant, resorted to violent language in recent days , attacked the press on Sunday at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Pointing to the ballistic glass around the podium Mr Trump pointed to a gap in the panels in front of hm and said ,

“And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much, I don’t mind that,” he said.  

Mr Trump frequently points to the media space calling journalists ‘fake news’ during this campaign rallies.

His campaign denied that the remarks were about the media and that they were about the threats to him.

Mr Trump also said he should not have left the White House.

“We had the best economy ever, we had the wall, we had everything,” he said referring to the border being most secure on the day he left office.

“I shouldn’t have left, I mean, honestly…” Mr. Trump said, implying that he had a choice of whether to leave the White House after losing the 2020 elections, the results of which he sought to overturn.

Both candidates continue to get voters to vote.

“And if you don’t vote, you’re stupid,” Mr Trump said in Lititz.

“If we get everybody out and vote there’s not a thing they can do,” he said on Monday in Raleigh.

Mr Trump has also created doubt over the electoral process and its fairness. Over the last few days he appeared to be leaving the door open to challenging the outcome as he had done in 2020.

Mr Trump kicked off the last day of campaigning in Raliegh, North Carolina with scheduled stops in Pennsylvania and a final stop in Grand Rapids Michigan, where some  Arab and Muslim American voters have stepped back from the Democratic Party, because they have felt the Biden-Harris administration has condoned and supported Israel’s actions against in Gaza. Mr Trump has been courting Jewish and Muslim voters in the state.

In Michigan on Sunday, Ms Harris said the number of deaths of innocent Palestinians was “unconscionable” and that the war had to end and that hostages (taken from Israel) had to be freed.

Ms Harris is spending all day Monday in Pennsylvania, likely the most crucial state in the path to the White House. Starting in Joe Biden’s hometown Scranton and ending it in Philadelphia, where she will be joined by celebrities such as former talk-show host Oprah Winfrey and singers such as Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, who is Peurto Rican.

Ms Harris is reaching out to the Puerto Ricans, who constitute the largest Hispanic group in Pennsylvania. Her campaign is hoping to capitalize on those turned off by remarks last week at Mr Trump’s New York rally, where a comedian called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and  he and others who spoke before Mr Trump made racist references.

In North Carolina, Mr Trump called Peurto Rico “great” as he continues to contain any  fallout with the community before November 5.

By Sunday more than 77 million Americans had already voted. Election officials called for patience as ballots are counted, warning that challenges could emerge but that they were prepared.

“Americans can have confidence the election is secure, and the results will be counted accurately,” the National Association of Secretaries of State and National Association of State Election Directors said.

Published - November 04, 2024 11:52 pm IST

Related Topics

US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.