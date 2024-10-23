With only a few weeks to go before the U.S. elections, American voters are set to elect their representative between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on November 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

In-person voting for 2024’s presidential election also began on September 20, 2024, a milestone that kicked off a six-week sprint to election day after a summer of political turmoil.

The voting process follows a tumultuous summer in American politics that included President Joe Biden dropping out of the race after a disastrous debate performance on June 27, 2024 and being replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Battling against Ms. Harris is Republican nominee Donald Trump, who faced two assassination attempts while campaigning.

Explained | How is the U.S. President elected?

The stage was set for the upcoming presidential elections in the United States when the Democratic Party’s choices for President and Vice President, Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz were chosen to oppose Republican Party’s nominees former President Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance.

Here are some of the key dates and events related to the U.S. Presidential election:

ADVERTISEMENT

September 10, 2024: U.S. presidential debate - Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first time on September 10, 2024.

October 1, 2024: Vice presidential debate – Minnesota’s Democrat Governor Tim Walz and Republican Senator from Ohio, J.D. Vance clashed on October 1, 2024.

November 5, 2024: This is when voters across the United States will cast their ballots for president.

ADVERTISEMENT

November 25, 2024: This is the last day for 17 states and District of Columbia to allow postal votes to arrive with Election Day postmark.

December 11, 2024: Electors in each state officially cast their votes for president and vice president.

December 17, 2024: Deadline for 538 electoral college votes to arrive in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

January 6, 2025: Electoral college votes formally counted before Congress.

January 20, 2025: The elected president and vice president are inaugurated and officially take office.

What are electoral college votes?

The electoral college refers to a process, wherein, based mostly on a winner-takes-all rule, each U.S. State chooses its electors, who then go on to pick the President and the Vice-President. The college also encompasses counting of the electoral votes by the U.S. Congress.

For example, if more than 50% of the voters in the State of New York vote for the Democratic Party, then all the potential electors allocated to that State will be Democratic. Each State has the same number of electors as it does members in its Congressional delegation, namely one for each member in the House of Representatives, and two Senators. Nationwide, there are 538 electors, and to win the presidency, a candidate would be required to secure 270 votes in the electoral college.

The 2024 U.S. election is anticipated to be closely watched and significantly impactful, with many variables that can change the dynamics leading up to election day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.