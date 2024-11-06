U.S. Elections 2024 Results: Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe won the Missouri Governor’s race Tuesday (November 5, 2024), defeating Democratic challenger Crystal Quade to maintain the GOP’s grip on the State’s government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kehoe will succeed GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who chose him to be his second-in-command in 2018. Mr. Parson was barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Follow U.S. Elections 2024 results LIVE updates

Mr. Kehoe thanked Mr. Parson and Missouri first lady Teresa Parson, who both attended his Jefferson City watch party Tuesday, before giving an at-times emotional acceptance speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To all Missourians, this is your victory,” Mr. Kehoe said in prepared remarks provided to reporters. "Enjoy tonight because tomorrow morning, we get to work together for an even safer, stronger, and more prosperous Missouri.”

Ms. Quade, the outgoing state House Democratic minority leader, did not immediately speak to supporters gathered in her hometown of Springfield following Mr. Kehoe's victory speech.

Mr. Kehoe had been heavily favoured to win. Republicans control Missouri’s state House and state Senate, and no Democrats serve in any statewide office. The last Democrat to serve in statewide office was former Auditor Nicole Galloway, who had been appointed to the position in 2015 and won reelection in 2020. She left office in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republican presidential candidates have won Missouri in every election since 1996. The last Democratic Governor was Jay Nixon, who served two terms but was barred by term limits from seeking a third in 2016.

Ms. Quade and other Democrats had hoped to gain ground in Missouri this year as voters also weighed in on a constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights to the State, which banned almost all abortions in 2022.

Mr. Kehoe opposed the amendment and during a September debate said it would go too far. But he has also said he is open to amending the State’s law banning abortions to allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missouri Democrats zeroed in on Kehoe’s position on who won the 2020 election in the final weeks of the gubernatorial race. Mr. Kehoe’s campaign this summer told CNN that Democratic President Joe Biden has “no business being President” and “is illegitimate in the eyes of the voters, of his party, and of the world.”

That stands in contrast to what Mr. Kehoe had said shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Days afterward, Mr. Kehoe told the Kansas City Star that “the time now is for people to accept the results and move forward.”

Mr. Kehoe edged out early favourite Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft during this year’s expensive GOP primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Senator Bernie Sanders wins a fourth term representing Vermont

He framed himself as the law-and-order candidate, campaigned on securing the southern border and touted his modest upbringing with five siblings and single mother in St. Louis.

Mr. Kehoe, 62, ascended from president pro tem of the state Senate to lieutenant governor in 2018, when Mr. Parson became the state’s chief executive after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned following a sex scandal. Voters first elected Mr. Kehoe to the state Senate to represent his Jefferson City-area district in 2010. Before that, he worked as a car dealer.

Voters elected 39-year-old Ms. Quade to the state House in 2016. Her peers voted her House minority leader beginning in the 2019 legislative session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.