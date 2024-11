U.S. election results 2024: Complete list of states won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump faced off on Tuesday in a highly scrutinized U.S. presidential election. The competition is intense as candidates strive to obtain the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the election, from 538 votes distributed among the 50 states and Washington D.C.

States won by Trump

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

States won by Harris

California

Colorado

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Here’s a list of states where each candidate is leading:

Alaska-

Arizona- Trump

Connecticut- Harris

Maine- Harris

Michigan- Trump

Minnesota- Trump

Nevada- Trump

New Hampshire- Harris

New Jersey- Harris

New Mexico- Harris

Pennsylvania- Trump

Wisconsin- Trump

