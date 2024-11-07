2024 U.S. election results: A collection of analytical pieces

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States, defeating his opponent Vice-President Kamala Harris when the votes were counted on November 6, 2024.
Data suggest that voters wanted a break with current circumstances, driven primarily by their concerns around inflation and the economy, as well as illegal migration — the focus of Mr. Trump’s campaign.
Mr. Trump’s victory is set to have global impacts, from the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts to global trade, economic policies, climate change initiatives, and diplomatic relations with Asian countries, particularly India.
Read analytical pieces from The Hindu following Mr. Trump’s historic win.
Published - November 07, 2024 01:02 pm IST