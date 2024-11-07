 />
2024 U.S. election results: A collection of analytical pieces

Analysis from The Hindu following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections

Updated - November 07, 2024 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on November 6, 2024

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on November 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States, defeating his opponent Vice-President Kamala Harris when the votes were counted on November 6, 2024.

Data suggest that voters wanted a break with current circumstances, driven primarily by their concerns around inflation and the economy, as well as illegal migration — the focus of Mr. Trump’s campaign.

Mr. Trump’s victory is set to have global impacts, from the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts to global trade, economic policies, climate change initiatives, and diplomatic relations with Asian countries, particularly India.

Read analytical pieces from The Hindu following Mr. Trump’s historic win.

Published - November 07, 2024 01:02 pm IST

That he had run a campaign of personal insults, misogynistic jibes, comments with racist overtones, committed felonies, instigated a mob which went on to attack the Capitol, and threatened allies abroad, was not enough to keep the majority of Americans from electing Donald Trump their leader, again. Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
U.S. Elections
Donald Trump makes historic comeback, wins second term
Sriram Lakshman
Former President Donald Trump dances after speaking at an election night watch party on November 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Premium
A win that will affect the global economy
Kunal Shankar
Donald Trump stands on stage with former first lady Melania Trump, as Lara Trump watches, at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, on November 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Premium
Trump’s vow to ‘liberate’ U.S. resonated with voters
Varghese K. George
A view of a sand sculpture depicting Donald Trump at Puri beach in Odisha on November 6, 2024 after he won the U.S. Presidential elections.
Premium
What Trump 2.0 means for India and South Asia
Suhasini Haidar
At a campaign event, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S.
Premium
In America, surviving the messiah
Narayan Lakshman
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meet with U.S. President Donald Trump prior to the signing the Abraham Accords, at the White House in 2020. File
Premium
A West Asia under Donald Trump
Stanly Johny
Editorial
​Rein in the darkness: On a second term for Donald Trump
U.S. Elections 2024
Watch: Husain Haqqani | Pakistan may not be high priority for Trump
Suhasini Haidar
U.S. Elections 2024
Watch: Trump may bring to an end the active phase of Russia-Ukraine conflict | Arun Kumar Singh
Suhasini Haidar
Donald Trump is seen backstage at Palm Beach County Convention Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. on November 6, 2024. Photo: X/@EricTrump via Reuters
Environment
Climate experts worry about Donald Trump’s re-election impact
Jacob Koshy

