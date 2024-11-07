2024 U.S. election results: A collection of analytical pieces

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States, defeating his opponent Vice-President Kamala Harris when the votes were counted on November 6, 2024.

Data suggest that voters wanted a break with current circumstances, driven primarily by their concerns around inflation and the economy, as well as illegal migration — the focus of Mr. Trump’s campaign.

Mr. Trump’s victory is set to have global impacts, from the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts to global trade, economic policies, climate change initiatives, and diplomatic relations with Asian countries, particularly India.

