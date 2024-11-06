 />
Donald Trump wins White House race: US Election Results 2024 in Charts

Republican candidate Donald J. Trump has won the presidency over Democrat Kamala Harris, improving on his 2020 performance.

Published - November 06, 2024 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during his rally for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during his rally for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the 2024 US Elections and will assume office as the 48th President of the United States in January. With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

State-wise winner by popular votes

The graphic below shows the State winner declared by popular votes and the leading candidate in States that have yet to be declared. Currently, in the six States where the winners are yet to be declared, Trump leads in Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada, while Harris leads in Maine and New Hampshire.

If the trend continues and Trump wins Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada, then, the Republican presidential candidate will emerge victorious in each of the seven “battleground” or “swing” states, as shown below.

Electoral College results

As of 4:45 p.m. (IST) on November 6,. Mr. Trump has secured 279 of the Electoral College votes, which is above the required majority of 270 to become the new President.

Republicans win Senate

The Republicans have won the majority in the U.S. Senate, taking control of the House after four years as they managed to flip at least two seats on Tuesday (November 6, 2024), as shown in the graphic below. Seven seats remain to be called as of 4:30 p.m. (IST) on November 6.

Republicans lead in House of Reps race

Though it was expected to be a close contest, the Republicans are ahead in the race for the House of Representatives. The map below shows the results for the House of Representatives:

