 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trump rules out former Cabinet members Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley in his administration

Pompeo served as the CIA Director and Secretary of State in his first term, Haley served as his ambassador to the United Nations in the first two years of Trump’s presidency

Published - November 10, 2024 11:56 am IST - Washington

PTI
This combination photo shows Nikki Haley, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, left, speaking in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 21, 2024, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo)

This combination photo shows Nikki Haley, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, left, speaking in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 21, 2024, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo)

President-elect Donald Trump ruled out two of his previous Cabinet members — former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley — to be part of his upcoming administration.

Trump, 78, was elected as the 47th President of the United States. He defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, in the elections held on November 5. In the first term, Trump served as the 45th President from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021.

Also read | Donald Trump wins White House race: U.S. Election Results 2024 in Charts

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Mr. Pompeo served as the CIA Director and Secretary of State in his first term, while Ms. Haley served as his ambassador to the United Nations in the first two years of his presidency. Both his cabinet-ranking officials later entered the presidential race against him in the Republican primaries.

While Mr. Pompeo dropped from the race early, Ms. Haley was the last challenger against Trump till February this year. Later on, the two endorsed his campaign. Ms. Haley announced her support for Trump during the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin in July this year.

​Rein in the darkness: On a second term for Donald Trump

However, in his post, Trump thanked his two former Cabinet officials for their service.

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said.

Published - November 10, 2024 11:56 am IST

Related Topics

USA / US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.