ADVERTISEMENT

Trump picks Kristi Noem for Homeland Security Secretary: report

Updated - November 12, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Noem faced widespread backlash in April when she wrote in a memoir that she shot to death an "untrainable" dog that she "hated" on her family farm

Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. File. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to serve as the next Homeland Security Secretary, two sources familiar with the decision said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Noem, once seen as a possible running mate for Republican Trump, is currently serving her second four-year term as South Dakota's governor after a landslide reelection victory in 2022. She rose to national prominence after refusing to impose a statewide mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Noem faced widespread backlash in April when she wrote in a memoir that she shot to death an "untrainable" dog that she "hated" on her family farm. Some Trump advisers said they believed Ms. Noem's stock fell in the former President's eyes after that, at a time when she was still a vice presidential contender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Trump's campaign and Ms. Noem's office did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for everything from border protection and immigration to disaster response and the U.S. Secret Service.

Trump on Monday appointed Tom Homan as his administration's incoming "border czar". Homan said he will prioritize deporting illegal immigrants who pose threats to public safety and national security.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that Trump was expected to tap U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US