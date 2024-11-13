 />
Trump picks former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to be Ambassador to Israel

Published - November 13, 2024 12:50 am IST - WEST PALM BEACH

AP
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee whom the former is going to nominate as ambassador to Israel

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee whom the former is going to nominate as ambassador to Israel | Photo Credit: AP

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Mr. Trump announced Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Mr. Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Mr. Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel's interests as it wages wars against the Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

