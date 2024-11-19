Trump names Sean Duffy as his transportation secretary

President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday (November 18, 2024) he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy as his nominee to be transportation secretary, as he continues to roll out picks for his Cabinet.

Mr. Trump said in a statement, “Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and fulfill our mission of ushering in the Golden Age of Travel, focusing on safety, efficiency, and innovation.” He added, “Importantly, he will greatly elevate the travel experience for all Americans!”

Mr. Duffy is a former reality TV star who was one of Mr. Trump’s most visible defenders on cable news — a prime concern for the media-focused president-elect. Mr. Duffy served in the House for nearly nine years, was a member of the Financial Services Committee, and was chairman of the subcommittee on insurance and housing. He left Congress in 2019 and is now co-host of a show on Fox Business, “Bottom Line.”

In his announcement Monday (November 18, 2024), Mr. Trump noted that Mr. Duffy is married to a Fox News host, calling him “the husband of a wonderful woman, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a STAR on Fox News.”

Mr. Duffy in 2022 ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor, despite pleas from Mr. Trump to make a bid, saying he needed time to care for the needs of his family of nine children, posting on social media that his youngest child had a heart condition.

He is a former lumberjack athlete and frequent contributor to Fox News. He was featured on MTV’s “The Real World: Boston” in 1997. He met his future wife on the set of MTV’s “Road Rules: All Stars” in 1998.

He was a special prosecutor and Ashland County district attorney who won election to Congress as part of a tea party wave in 2010. He served until resigning in 2019.

