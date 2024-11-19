Trump names Sean Duffy as his transportation secretary

President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday (November 18, 2024) he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy as his nominee to be transportation secretary, as he continues to roll out picks for his Cabinet.

Mr. Trump said in a statement, “Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and fulfill our mission of ushering in the Golden Age of Travel, focusing on safety, efficiency, and innovation.” He added, “Importantly, he will greatly elevate the travel experience for all Americans!”

Duffy left Congress in 2019 and is now co-host of a show on Fox Business, “Bottom Line." Before beginning his political career, he appeared on the MTV reality show “The Real World.”