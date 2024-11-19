 />
Trump names Sean Duffy as his transportation secretary

President-elect Trump nominates Sean Duffy as transportation secretary, aiming to enhance infrastructure and elevate travel experience for Americans

Published - November 19, 2024 04:58 am IST - West Palm Beach, Fla.

AP
Former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy. File

Former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday (November 18, 2024) he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy as his nominee to be transportation secretary, as he continues to roll out picks for his Cabinet.

Trump 2.0 | Portentions of a second innings

Mr. Trump said in a statement, “Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and fulfill our mission of ushering in the Golden Age of Travel, focusing on safety, efficiency, and innovation.” He added, “Importantly, he will greatly elevate the travel experience for all Americans!”

Watch: Trump’s Cabinet choices | What are Trump 2.0 priorities? | Worldview

Duffy left Congress in 2019 and is now co-host of a show on Fox Business, “Bottom Line." Before beginning his political career, he appeared on the MTV reality show “The Real World.”

Published - November 19, 2024 04:58 am IST

