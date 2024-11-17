ADVERTISEMENT

Trump names fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as Energy Secretary

Updated - November 17, 2024 03:38 am IST - Washington, D.C.

Chris Wright, fossil fuel executive and Donald Trump donor, chosen as energy secretary for second Trump administration

AP

President-elect Donald Trump. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary in a second Trump administration.

Mr. Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, is a vocal advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking, a key pillar of Trump’s quest to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market.

Trump names Interior-designee Doug Burgum to head new White House council on energy

Mr. Wright has won support from influential conservatives, including oil and gas tycoon Harold Hamm. Hamm, executive chairman of Oklahoma-based Continental Resources, a major shale oil company, is a longtime Trump supporter and adviser who played a key role on energy issues in Mr. Trump's first term.

Hamm helped organise an event at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in April where Mr. Trump reportedly asked industry leaders and lobbyists to donate $1 billion to Trump's campaign, with the expectation that Mr. Trump would curtail environmental regulations if re-elected.

Also Read:

Mr. Wright has been one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change and could give fossil fuels a boost, including quick action to end a year-long pause on natural gas export approvals by the Biden administration.

Mr. Wright has criticised what he calls a “top-down” approach to climate by liberal and left-wing groups and said the climate movement around the world is “collapsing under its own weight”.

