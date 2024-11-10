 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia senator will co-chair inaugural committee

Donald Trump announced on Saturday that his inaugural committee will be chaired by Florida real estate investor Steven Witkoff and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler

Published - November 10, 2024 04:12 am IST - FORT LAUDERDALE

AP
Donald Trump announced on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that his inaugural committee will be chaired by Florida real estate investor Steven Witkoff and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who he called “longtime friends and supporters.”. File

Donald Trump announced on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that his inaugural committee will be chaired by Florida real estate investor Steven Witkoff and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who he called “longtime friends and supporters.”. File | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump announced on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that his inaugural committee will be chaired by Florida real estate investor Steven Witkoff and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who he called “longtime friends and supporters.”

“This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again," Mr. Trump said in a news release.

Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on November 13

Witkoff is the President-elect’s golf partner who was with Mr. Trump when the former President was the target of a second attempted assassination at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida in September.

Mr. Trump's first inauguration was scrutinized for its lavish spending. The inaugural committee chair back then, California billionaire Tom Barrack, drew attention by raising $107 million for the event.

Mr. Trump's businesses and the inaugural committee reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C. $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president's family in the process.

The committee maintained back then that its finances were independently audited, and that the money was spent in accordance with the law.

Published - November 10, 2024 04:12 am IST

Related Topics

World / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.