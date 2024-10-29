Too much on line to sit this election out: President Biden casts ballot in Delaware

Just a week ahead of the U.S. Presidential Elections, President Joe Biden joined in with hundreds of young voters in his home state, Delaware to cast his ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democratic representatives on Monday (October 128, 2024).

After casting his early ballot, President Biden took to social media platform X and said that he was proud to cast his ballot for Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Lisa Rochester, and other Democrats. He also urged the people to cast their vote for the election and stated that there was “too much on the line” to miss to sit this election out.

“I was proud to cast my ballot for Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Lisa Rochester, and Democrats up and down the ballot with a few first-time voters. Folks, there is too much on the line to sit this election out,” Mr. Biden stated in a post on X.

At the polling site in New Castle, Delaware, located in a strongly Democratic area close to his hometown of Wilmington, the President welcomed first-time voters, posed for photos, and assisted a voter in a wheelchair while they waited in line, the New York Times reported.

Four years ago, Mr. Biden had his wife, Jill Biden, at his side when he voted for himself. But this time, the first lady was not in Delaware on Monday to vote alongside her husband. According to her schedule, she was attending back-to-back political events in Michigan and Wisconsin, campaigning for her husband’s successor in the Democratic Party.

Over 20 million Americans have already cast their votes during early in-person voting in this closely contested presidential race.

President Biden was the apparent Democratic candidate until the month of July. It was only after his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump, that exacerbated concerns over his age, after which he pulled out of the race. He endorsed his deputy Kamala Harris for the job, who soon earned the necessary support as well as the party’s nomination.

The U.S. Presidential Elections are set to take place on November 5, with Vice President Kamala Harris going against former U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Vice President Kamala Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman President of the U.S.

A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed that Ms. Harris and Mr. Trump tied at 48% in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three months of the most tumultuous months in the recent political history of the U.S.

