U.S. Elections 2024 results: Ro Khanna wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 17th Congressional District

Updated - November 06, 2024 12:01 pm IST - Washington

The Democrat was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016

AP

U.S. Democrat Rohit ‘Ro’ Khanna. File | Photo Credit: AP

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Mr. Khanna easily defeated Republican Anita Chen in a solidly blue district. Mr. Khanna was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016 after unseating incumbent Rep. Mike Honda, another Democrat.

Mr. Khanna serves on the House Armed Services Committee and on the Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The 17th district, which includes parts of Silicon Valley south of San Francisco, has been a Democratic seat since at least 1990.

