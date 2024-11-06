GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ro Khanna wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 17th Congressional District

The Democrat was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016

Updated - November 06, 2024 11:21 am IST - Washington

AP
U.S. Democrat Rohit ‘Ro’ Khanna. File

U.S. Democrat Rohit ‘Ro’ Khanna. File | Photo Credit: AP

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Mr. Khanna easily defeated Republican Anita Chen in a solidly blue district. Mr. Khanna was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016 after unseating incumbent Rep. Mike Honda, another Democrat.

ALSO READ: U.S. Elections 2024 results LIVE updates

Mr. Khanna serves on the House Armed Services Committee and on the Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The 17th district, which includes parts of Silicon Valley south of San Francisco, has been a Democratic seat since at least 1990.

The Associated Press declared Mr. Khanna the winner at 12:20 am EST.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:20 am IST

