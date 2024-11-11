 />
President-elect Trump to appoint former ICE director Tom Homan as U.S. 'border czar'

Mr. Homan, who served in the Trump administration for a year and a half during his first term, is also a contender for secretary of homeland security

Published - November 11, 2024 11:33 am IST

Reuters
Tom Homan. File.

Tom Homan. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will be in charge of the country's borders in his new administration.

President-elect Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff

Mr. Homan will be "in charge of our nation's borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Mr. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Mr. Homan, who served in the Trump administration for a year and a half during his first term, is also a contender for secretary of homeland security.

Mr. Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration the central element of his campaign, promising mass deportations

Also Read:How will Trump treat illegal Indians?

He frequently praised Mr. Homan during the campaign, and Mr. Homan often hit the trail to rally supporters.

Mr. Trump added in his Truth Social post that Mr. Homan will be in charge of the deportation of illegal immigrants.

The president-elect is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his January 20 inauguration as president.

CNN reported on Sunday thatMr. Trump had offered Republican Representative Elise Stefanik the job as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

