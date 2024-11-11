 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President-elect Donald Trump chooses Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to United Nations

Nikki Haley, who challenged Mr. Trump for the GOP nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:14 pm IST - New York

AP
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump chose Rep Elise Stefanik to serve as his Ambassador to the United Nations.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump chose Rep Elise Stefanik to serve as his Ambassador to the United Nations. | Photo Credit: Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.

“Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Mr. Trump said in a statement on Monday (Novermber 11, 2024) announcing his pick.

Nikki Haley, who challenged Mr. Trump for the GOP nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

Ms. Stefanik, 40, who serves as House Republican Conference Chair, has long been one of Mr. Trump's most loyal allies in the House, and was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Related Topics

US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.