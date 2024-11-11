President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.

“Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Mr. Trump said in a statement on Monday (Novermber 11, 2024) announcing his pick.

Nikki Haley, who challenged Mr. Trump for the GOP nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

Ms. Stefanik, 40, who serves as House Republican Conference Chair, has long been one of Mr. Trump's most loyal allies in the House, and was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.