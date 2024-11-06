GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pop-up concerts try to soothe anxious voters as U.S. goes to polls

Phoenix DJ brings music and dance to soothe Election Day nerves in Arizona, uniting voters through positivity and lightness

Published - November 06, 2024 07:31 am IST - Phoenix, Arizona

AFP
A band plays New Orleans music for voters lining up to cast their ballots in person at the Fowler School polling station in Tempe, Arizona, on Election Day, November 5, 2024.

A band plays New Orleans music for voters lining up to cast their ballots in person at the Fowler School polling station in Tempe, Arizona, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

An enthusiastic DJ blared out pop tracks on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), urging voters to bop along with dancers in multi-coloured sequined shorts – one small effort outside an Arizona polling station to soothe Election Day nerves running high across the United States.

“I definitely think there’s a lot of anxiety around the election,” said Elyssa Bustamante, who was producing the event in the key swing state’s largest city, Phoenix, along with organization Joy to the Polls.

“Dancing definitely takes away the stress,” she told AFP.

Also Read: U.S. Elections 2024 voting LIVE: Donald Trump leads as early polls close

Clad in all pink at her stage in Phoenix’s central park, the 36-year-old Ms. Bustamante called out frequent reminders to young people from the nearby university.

“Polls close at 7.00 p.m., make sure you get your vote in!” she shouted.

Very few people leaving the nearby voting location stopped to enjoy the impromptu concert.

But several at least raised a smile - an all-too-rare sight in an unprecedented presidential campaign that has seen rival candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris accuse each other of imperilling the future of U.S. democracy.

When is the 2024 U.S. presidential election result expected?

On the Republican side, Mr. Trump has survived two assassination attempts, and frequently uses extremely violent rhetoric about immigrants.

Democrat Harris reminds voters the right to abortion is on the line with this election.

As an antidote to these anxieties, music “is a universal language,” said Ms. Bustamante.

“You might be on two different sides of the aisle... music brings people together,” she added. “It doesn’t divide us. And so, I think we need to use it as a tool.”

‘Positivity’

Ms. Bustamante and her team have been travelling round Phoenix staging mini concerts.

They hope to offer moments of lightness in Arizona, where the build-up to the election has been especially tense.

The “Grand Canyon State” has become a hotbed of election conspiracies since Mr. Trump lost to Joe Biden here in 2020 by fewer than 10,500 votes.

Experts say next American president will have to work closely with India, there's no choice

That year, armed demonstrators protested for several nights in front of a county election centre in central Phoenix, where ballots were being counted.

This time around, the centre has been fortified with concrete barriers and high wire fence, and authorities are on high alert.

Last week, a man was charged with terrorism after shooting at a Democratic Party office in Tempe, a suburb of Phoenix. No one was hurt.

“It’s nerve-wracking to wonder what’s going to happen at the polls because of stories like that,” Samuel Pena, a 40-year-old DJ, told AFP.

He too travels around Phoenix in a small music truck, part of a separate initiative called DJs at the Polls.

The group is operating in 20 different states across the country on election day, he said.

Pena said he would be remaining cautious and alert on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), DJing with “my back against the wall... because of these stories.”

The election “is stressful for whatever side you’re on,” he said. “So, we’re just trying to create positivity for whoever wants to participate and vote.”

Published - November 06, 2024 07:31 am IST

