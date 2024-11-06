PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on winning U.S. election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump on winning the 2024 U.S. elections as the results were announced on November 6, 2024.

Mr. Modi said that he was looking forward to “renewing our collaboration” from Mr. Trump’s previous term. The Republican had served as President of the U.S. from 2016 to 2020.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” wrote Mr. Modi on X.

Former U.S. President Trump was cruising towards winning the White House race in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history. According to projections, Mr. Trump was all set to receive 270 electoral college votes blocking Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ chance to win the polls.