Matt Gaetz withdraws as Trump’s pick for Attorney General

Matt Gaetz withdraws as President-elect’s Attorney General pick amid sex trafficking investigation, facing doubts on confirmation from senators

Published - November 21, 2024 11:26 pm IST - WASHINGTON, D.C.

AP
“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Matt Gaetz said. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Matt Gaetz withdrew on Thursday (November 21, 2024) as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following continued scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on the former congressman's ability to be confirmed as the nation's chief federal law enforcement officer.

The Florida Republican's announcement came one day after meeting with senators in an effort to win their support for his confirmation to lead the Justice Department.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Mr. Gaetz said in a statement announcing his decision. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle; thus, I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

Mr. Gaetz’s withdrawal is a blow to Mr. Trump’s push to install steadfast loyalists in his incoming administration and the first sign that Mr. Trump could face resistance from members of his own party.

