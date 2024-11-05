GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Joe Rogan endorses Trump on eve of US election

Mr. Trump, who is locked neck-and-neck with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in polls, quickly welcomed the news

Published - November 05, 2024 10:23 am IST - Los Angeles

AFP
This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference, Oct. 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas, left, and Joe Rogan at a UFC event, Aug. 18, 2023, in Boston.

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference, Oct. 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas, left, and Joe Rogan at a UFC event, Aug. 18, 2023, in Boston. | Photo Credit: AP

Joe Rogan, the influential host of one of the world's top podcasts, delivered a last-minute endorsement of Republican candidate Donald Trump on Monday (November 4, 2024), on the eve of a historically close US presidential election.

Mr. Rogan made the endorsement while promoting the latest episode of his wildly popular show, The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured an interview with billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk.

Mr. Musk "makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," wrote Rogan, on social media.

"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump."

Mr. Rogan, a former mixed martial arts commentator, is known for his virile, combative and anti-politically-correct style, and his podcast is especially popular among men.

Male voters are a key demographic for Mr. Trump. He appeared on Rogan's show for a nearly three-hour-long interview last month.

Mr. Trump, who is locked neck-and-neck with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in polls ahead of Tuesday's election, quickly welcomed the news.

"It just came over the wires that Joe Rogan just endorsed me," Mr. Trump told a rally in Pittsburgh, in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

"He's not a person that does endorsements, but he did an endorsement. So I just want to thank Joe Rogan -- that's fantastic," said Mr. Trump.

Ms. Harris reportedly held talks with Rogan in recent weeks to also appear on his podcast, but an interview never materialized.

