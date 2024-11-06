Future of 2015 Paris pact on climate change now ‘extremely shaky’: Jairam Ramesh after Trump’s comeback

Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) said Donald Trump's comeback has made the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which America had rejoined under President Joe Biden, "extremely shaky" and added that if the U.S. were to withdraw again, it would be disastrous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump was projected to win the U.S. presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.

Also Read: U.S. Elections 2024 results highlights

The Congress general secretary in charge of communications said Mr. Trump has staged an astonishing comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Undoubtedly, why and how it happened will be analysed in great detail over the next few weeks, as will the question of what this comeback means for the US and the rest of the world,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“But what is certain is that the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which America had rejoined under President Biden, is now extremely shaky. If the U.S. were to withdraw again, it would be disastrous,” the former Environment Minister said.

The Congress on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) congratulated Trump on his presidential polls victory, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying “we look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.