In the final episode of The View From Washington mini-series, Sriram Lakshman takes a look at the U.S. election results, who voted for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and the issues that motivated them. The analysis looks at the next steps in terms of a presidential transition, some possible new faces in the Trump cabinet, how U.S.-India relations are likely to go when Trump returns to the White house and how world leaders are reacting to his return.