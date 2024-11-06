Former U.S. President Donald Trump won the swing state of Georgia on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), returning its 16 electoral votes to the Republican column.

Joe Biden narrowly carried Georgia in 2020, but Republicans have won every other Georgia presidential vote since 1996. Mr. Trump tried to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia, setting off a political and legal struggle that led to his indictment in the state.

While the State has two Democratic U.S. senators, Mr. Trump's victory proves Georgia still has a Republican bent.

Six candidates appeared on Georgia ballots, but votes for Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West weren't counted.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 12:58 a.m. EST.

