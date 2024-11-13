ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump meets Joe Biden in White House; both pledge smooth transition

Updated - November 13, 2024 10:15 pm IST - Washington

In a brief meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20, 2025.

AP

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington D.C. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago.

Mr. Biden said, “welcome back” to Mr. Trump, and the two leaders shook hands.

He congratulated Mr. Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition.

“Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations... and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome,” Mr. Biden said.

“Politics is tough, and it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get...,” Mr. Trump said in his remarks.

The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting Mr. Trump upon his arrival at the White House. She gave Mr. Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Melania Trump, which expressed her team’s readiness to assist with the transition.

