Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), defeating democrat nominee Kamala Harris. He cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency with a win in Wisconsin.

Is Donald Trump the first one to become a President twice non-consecutively in the U.S.? No.

He is the second President in U.S. history to serve non-consecutive terms. The first was Grover Cleveland, who did two stints in the White House from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897.

Who is Grover Cleveland?

Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd president after the 1884 election, and as the 24th President after the campaign of 1892.

The First Democrat elected after the Civil War, Grover Cleveland was the first President to leave the White House and return for a second term four years later.

Cleveland was governor of New York when he was tapped as the Democratic Party’s nominee for President in 1884. He lost the 1888 presidential race to Republican former Sen. Benjamin Harrison of Indiana, becoming the only incumbent to date to win the popular vote and lose the Electoral College.

He was re-elected as President in 1893, defeating Harrison in the first matchup of major party nominees who had served as President.

List of U.S. presidents who served consecutive terms

George Washington Thomas Jefferson James Madison James Monroe Andrew Jackson Ulysses S. Grant Woodrow Wilson Franklin Roosevelt Dwight Eisenhower Ronald Reagan Bill Clinton George W. Bush Barack Obama.

