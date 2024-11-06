GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 11th Congressional District

Nancy Pelosi played a key role in efforts to pressure President Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for reelection in 2024

Published - November 06, 2024 10:49 am IST - Washington

AP
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an event in Washington, June 23, 2023.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an event in Washington, June 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday.

Elected to the House in 1987, Ms. Pelosi was the first woman to be elected as U.S. House Speaker. She has led the House Democrats since 2003. She played a key role in efforts to pressure President Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for reelection in 2024. Ms. Pelosi represents a district that encompasses most of San Francisco.

Follow U.S. Elections 2024 results LIVE updates

She is widely regarded as one of the most effective House speakers in history. The Associated Press declared Ms. Pelosi the winner at 12:03 a.m. EST (10:33 a.m. IST).

Published - November 06, 2024 10:49 am IST

Related Topics

US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.