Daily Quiz | On U.S. elections
Published - November 05, 2024 05:00 pm IST

The U.S. goes to polls today in what is considered a close race

S. Venkataraghavan

The First Televised Presidential Debate! | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Q: Who was the first woman to run for president in a U.S. general election?

A: Victoria Woodhull is considered the first female presidential candidate for her 1872 candidacy.

Q: Who was the only U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms?

A: Grover Cleaveland

Q: What was significant about the 2000 U.S. presidential election?

A: First to be decided by the Supreme Court

Q: In the history of POTUS, who was the first U.S. president to be elected without any political party affiliation?

A: George Washington

Q: Which president won the largest popular vote landslide in U.S. history?

A: Ronald Regan

