Daily Quiz | On U.S. elections

Q: Who was the first woman to run for president in a U.S. general election?
A: Victoria Woodhull is considered the first female presidential candidate for her 1872 candidacy.
Q: Who was the only U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms?
A: Grover Cleaveland
Q: What was significant about the 2000 U.S. presidential election?
A: First to be decided by the Supreme Court
Q: In the history of POTUS, who was the first U.S. president to be elected without any political party affiliation?
A: George Washington
Q: Which president won the largest popular vote landslide in U.S. history?
A: Ronald Regan
Published - November 05, 2024 05:00 pm IST