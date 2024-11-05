GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On U.S. elections
Premium

The U.S. goes to polls today in what is considered a close race

Published - November 05, 2024 05:00 pm IST

S. Venkataraghavan
The First Televised Presidential Debate!

The First Televised Presidential Debate! | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Q: Who was the first woman to run for president in a U.S. general election?

A: Victoria Woodhull is considered the first female presidential candidate for her 1872 candidacy.

Q: Who was the only U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms?

A: Grover Cleaveland

Q: What was significant about the 2000 U.S. presidential election?

A: First to be decided by the Supreme Court

Q: In the history of POTUS, who was the first U.S. president to be elected without any political party affiliation?

A: George Washington

Q: Which president won the largest popular vote landslide in U.S. history?

A: Ronald Regan

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA

