Daily Quiz | On Indian Americans in U.S. Politics

1 / 5 | Who was the first Indian American to become a Governor in the United States, serving Louisiana from 2008 to 2016? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bobby Jindal SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Which Chennai-born, Indian American politician from Washington was the first South Asian woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pramila Jayapal SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In 2022, which Indian American won at the U.S. mid-term election to the U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois and has been an outspoken advocate for the middle class? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Raja Krishnamurthi SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Which Indian American served as Governor of South Carolina and later as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Niki Haley SHOW ANSWER