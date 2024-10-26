Chinese hackers targeted phones used by Trump and Vance, New York Times reports

Chinese hackers who tapped into Verizon's system targeted phones used by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance, the New York Times reported on Friday (October 25, 2024), citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper said investigators were working to determine what communications, if any, were taken.

The Trump campaign was made aware this week that Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance were among a number of people inside and outside of government whose phone numbers were targeted through the infiltration of Verizon phone systems, it added.

The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump campaign was hacked earlier this year. The U.S. Justice Department charged three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps with the hack and trying to disrupt the November 5 election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.