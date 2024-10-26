GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinese hackers targeted phones used by Trump and Vance, New York Times reports

Investigators are working to determine what communications, if any, were taken.

Updated - October 26, 2024 12:20 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
File picture of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance

File picture of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese hackers who tapped into Verizon's system targeted phones used by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance, the New York Times reported on Friday (October 25, 2024), citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper said investigators were working to determine what communications, if any, were taken.

Washington Post won’t endorse Harris or Trump

The Trump campaign was made aware this week that Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance were among a number of people inside and outside of government whose phone numbers were targeted through the infiltration of Verizon phone systems, it added.

The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump campaign was hacked earlier this year. The U.S. Justice Department charged three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps with the hack and trying to disrupt the November 5 election.

Published - October 26, 2024 12:18 am IST

