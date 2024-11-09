ADVERTISEMENT

Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on November 13

Updated - November 09, 2024 10:38 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing President and the incoming President. But Mr. Trump did not host Mr. Biden for such a meeting after Mr. Trump lost the election in 2020.

AP

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. File | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) at the White House on Mr. Biden's invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

A statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump would meet in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. at the outgoing President’s invitation.

Mr. Trump will take office on January 20, 2025 after defeating current Vice-President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing President and the incoming President.

Biden says ‘bring down the temperature’, promises peaceful U.S. transition

But Mr. Trump, a Republican, did not host Mr. Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Mr. Trump lost the election in 2020.

