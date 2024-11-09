Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on November 13

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) at the White House on Mr. Biden's invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).
A statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump would meet in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. at the outgoing President’s invitation.
Mr. Trump will take office on January 20, 2025 after defeating current Vice-President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.
Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing President and the incoming President.
But Mr. Trump, a Republican, did not host Mr. Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Mr. Trump lost the election in 2020.