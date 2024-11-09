Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on November 13

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) at the White House on Mr. Biden's invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump would meet in the Oval Office at 11 a.m. at the outgoing President’s invitation.

Mr. Trump will take office on January 20, 2025 after defeating current Vice-President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing President and the incoming President.

But Mr. Trump, a Republican, did not host Mr. Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Mr. Trump lost the election in 2020.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.