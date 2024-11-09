 />
Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on November 13

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing President and the incoming President. But Mr. Trump did not host Mr. Biden for such a meeting after Mr. Trump lost the election in 2020.

Updated - November 09, 2024 10:32 pm IST - WASHINGTON

AP
U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. File

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. File | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) at the White House on Mr. Biden's invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Mr. Trump will take office on January 20, 2025 after defeating current Vice-President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

2024 U.S. election results: A collection of analytical pieces

"At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing President and the incoming President.

Biden says ‘bring down the temperature’, promises peaceful U.S. transition

But Mr. Trump, a Republican, did not host Mr. Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Mr. Trump lost the election in 2020.

Published - November 09, 2024 10:25 pm IST

