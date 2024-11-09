Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on November 13

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) at the White House on Mr. Biden's invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Mr. Trump will take office on January 20, 2025 after defeating current Vice-President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

"At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing President and the incoming President.

But Mr. Trump, a Republican, did not host Mr. Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Mr. Trump lost the election in 2020.