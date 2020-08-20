Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on Day Three of Democratic National Convention

Their messages are expected to include a characterisation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s unsuitability for the job, a call for unity, and a pitch for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Day Three of the Democratic National Convention, themed ‘ A More Perfect Union’ is expected to see Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Former U.S. President Barack Obama speak. Speaker messages are expected to include a characterisation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s personality and unsuitability for the job, a call for unity, and a pitch for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“[I am] committed to the values she [my mother] taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans — one that Joe Biden shares,” Ms Harris is expected to say, as per speech excerpts released in advance to the press by the convention organisers.

The influence of Ms. Harris’s mother — a scientist from Chennai — on her daughter’s personality and politics has been a recurring theme in Ms. Harris’s messages.

“We’re at an inflection point. The constant chaos leaves adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot. And here’s the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more,” Ms. Harris will say.

“Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose.”

Mr. Obama who has already endorsed his former deputy Mr. Biden and participated in campaign videos, is expected to compare Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump based on his direct interaction with both candidates.”I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did,” Mr. Obama will say.

“Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better,” Mr. Obama will say, specifically addressing those who have not yet made up their mind between the two candidates.

In 2016, many of those who were undecided between Mr. Trump and his competitor former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had voted for Mr. Trump — the then untested candidate.

Ms. Clinton will also speak today.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris will formally accept their nomination on Thursday evening (Friday morning India time).