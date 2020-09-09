US election: Republican campaign video features PM Modi

Washington

The “4 More Years” video was released by the Trump Campaign during the Republican National Convention last month.

A Republican campaign video that includes visuals from the two rallies of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one year — “Howdy, Modi!” and “Namaste Trump” — is making waves in the US ahead of the November 3 Presidential election.

Titled “4 More Years”, the 107-second video starts with footage of Mr. Modi and Mr. Trump walking hand-in-hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during the former’s visit to the US last year, amidst 50,000 cheering supporters.

In the background, Mr. Modi is heard saying, “He needs no introduction. His name comes up in almost every conversation. The President of the United States of America, Mr Donald Trump.”

The video then cuts to the two leaders, along with US First Lady Melania Trump, waving at a massive crowd in Ahmedabad during the Namaste Trump event in February this year.

The video ends with Mr. Trump pledging American loyalty to India. “America loves India. America respects India. America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people,” Mr. Trump is heard in the video.

“It (the video) really speaks to me emotionally as an Indian, as an American, as a Trump supporter, as a patriot, and just on a human level. It just packs a punch and hits you in the gut -- in the best possible way of course! I don’t recall being so moved by a one-and-a-half-minute video ever before,” said Indian-American psychiatrist Maya Puri.

Republicans are excited about the video’s popularity, considering the effect it could have on some of the battleground states.

The swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio are bastions to neither the Republicans nor the Democrats and a solidified base of Indian-American votes could be a deciding factor in the presidential election.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be challenged by Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris in the November presidential election.

Other than being present on all major social networking sites and video-sharing platforms, the video has been shared by national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020 Kimberly Guilfoyle and the president’s eldest son Donald J Trump Jr.

A prominent Trump supporter, Al Mason, who conceptualised the video, said if Mr. Trump gets another four years at the White House it will massively boost the India-US partnership. Mr. Mason is co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee.

The “4 More Years” video has been viewed more than 3,00,000 times on Twitter alone. It has been viewed several hundred-thousand times more on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.