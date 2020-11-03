Watch | Battleground USA: Inside the race to the White House

03 November 2020 12:06 IST

A video explainer on the 2020 U.S. Elections with The Hindu's U.S. Correspondent Sriram Lakshman

Tens of millions of Americans have voted already and many more are expected to vote on November 3, 2020. The levels of political polarisation are high in the country.

Presidential candidates on both sides have called this the most consequential election in recent times.

Star campaigners are criss-crossing the U.S. taking chances on how best to spend their final days in order to win.

National polls showed Joe Biden with an average lead of 7.2 percentage points.

Both campaigns have their eyes on Pennsylvania with its potential harvest of 20 Electoral College votes. Donald Trump won the State narrowly in 2016.

But Joe Biden is leading in polling by an average of 4 percentage points in recent polls.

Both presidential candidates and their star campaigners were engaged in hectic campaigning across battleground States.

On November 1 Trump addressed five rallies in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Biden, for now, seems to have an edge over Trump in the swing States and beyond.

But if polling errors from 2016 were to be accounted for, the election is rendered much closer.