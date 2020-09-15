International

U.S. eases China travel advisory for Americans

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Monday it had eased a travel advisory for Americans considering travel to China or Hong Kong from “Do Not Travel” to ”Reconsider Travel.”

The State Department cited COVID-19 and arbitrary enforcement of local laws in issuing the “Reconsider Travel” warning, but also said China has “improved conditions.”

The department in June had issued its highest “Do Not Travel” Level 4 warning but announced Monday it was lowering it to “Level 3.”

