U.S. duo jailed over Carlos Ghosn escape

Tokyo:

19 July 2021 22:06 IST

A Tokyo court on Monday doled out the first sentences in Japan related to Carlos Ghosn’s arrest and escape, imprisoning U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor for two years and his son Peter for one year and eight months for helping the former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman flee to Lebanon in 2019.

“This case enabled Ghosn, a defendant of serious crime, to escape overseas,” Hideo Nirei, the Chief Judge, said.

Advertising

Advertising

“One year and a half has passed, but there is no prospect of the trial being held.”

The judge said the elder Taylor played a “leading role” in the escape by escorting Mr. Ghosn onto the jet, while his son had taken care of his luggage and provided him with a key to a hotel room where he changed clothes.