ADVERTISEMENT

U.S due diligence firm says five Chinese employees in Beijing office detained

March 24, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Beijing

The firm has “retained legal counsel to engage with the authorities and support our people and their families”, it continued.

AFP

Five Chinese employees at the Beijing office of US due diligence firm Mintz Group have been detained by authorities, the company said on March 24, 2023.  Photo used for representation purpose only.

Five Chinese employees at the Beijing office of US due diligence firm Mintz Group have been detained by authorities, the company said on March 24, 2023.

“Chinese authorities have detained the five staff in Mintz Group’s Beijing office, all of them Chinese nationals, and have closed our operations there,” a company statement emailed to AFP said.

The firm has “retained legal counsel to engage with the authorities and support our people and their families”, it continued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mintz has not “received any official legal notice regarding a case against the company and has requested that the authorities release its employees”, the company said.

“Mintz Group is licensed to conduct legitimate business in China, where we have always operated transparently, ethically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” it added, saying it would work with authorities to “resolve any misunderstanding that may have led to these events”.

The US-headquartered Mintz Group specialises in conducting investigations into fraud, corruption and workplace misconduct allegations as well as background checks.

The company has offices in 18 locations including Washington, saying on its website that staff “dig deeply into factual questions that concern our clients -- from the presidential palace to the offshore oil rig”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

China / USA

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US