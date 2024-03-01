ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. drone sale to India proceeds to next phase

March 01, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - WASHINGTON DC

The sale had run into difficulties in January, in the U.S. Congress, before the formal notification period began over allegations that Indian government agents were involved in a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.’s (GA-ASI) MQ-9B drone. | Photo Credit: PTI

The possible sale of 31 MQ-9B high altitude long endurance armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) from U.S. firm General Atomics to India progressed to the next stage after a 30 day Congressional notification period concluded on March 1. The deal, pegged at an estimated $3.99 billion, was announced in June last year during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to Washington DC.

“The next step after the conclusion of congressional review is for the parties to agree upon and sign a Letter of Offer and Acceptance,” a U.S. State Department official told The Hindu. The procurement decisions and timelines were now with the Government of India, according to the official . With general elections looming in India, it is possible that the next steps will be on hold until May, when the elections are expected.

The sale had run into difficulties in January , in the U.S. Congress, before the formal notification period began over allegations that Indian government agents were involved in a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S. Citizen, on U.S. soil. The head of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Ben Cardin, gave his approval for the deal to progress after receiving assurances from the Biden administration that India would probe the alleged plot and cooperate with the U.S. in its own investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed deal comprises eight Sky Guardians for the Indian Army, eight for the Indian Air Force and 15 Sea Guardians for the Indian Navy. It also includes ammunition such as  Hellfire missiles and small diameter bombs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India-United States

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US