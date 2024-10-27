U.S. deports illegal Indian immigrants on chartered flight

The U.S. deported a number of Indian nationals who were illegally staying in the country, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed on Friday (October 26, 2024). The department did not specify how many people were on the flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement by the DHS, it conducted the operations through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on October 22.

"This week's flight demonstrates the Department's continued commitment to pursuing sustained cooperation with the Indian government and other international partners to reduce and deter irregular migration and jointly work to counter human smuggling", it noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DHS enforces the American immigration laws and takes action against those individuals who enter the United States unlawfully. This includes swiftly returning those without a legal basis to remain in the United States while encouraging the use of lawful pathways. According to the DHS, since June 2024, when the 'Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation' and accompanying Interim Final Rule went into effect, encounters between ports of entry into the U.S. along the southwest border have decreased by 55%.

"Since June 2024, DHS removed or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries - including India", DHS noted.

Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie A. Canegallo said, "Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal, and intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise. The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce our nation's laws".

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the DHS, charter removal flights are one of the many tools DHS uses "to reduce irregular migration, promote the use of safe, lawful, and orderly pathways, and hold transnational criminal networks accountable for smuggling and exploitation of vulnerable people."

According to immigration statistics published on the website of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 90,000 Indians entered into the U.S. illegally in 2022-23.

As a part of the Government's continuous efforts to raise awareness of safe & legal migration, the Ministry of External Affairs conducts outreach activities for the masses. The Ministry and the Indian Missions abroad regularly issue advisories on the perils of illegal migration to make emigrating youth aware of the false job offers.

To raise awareness among prospective workers about legal requirements and working and living conditions in the destination country, the Ministry organises Pre-Departure Orientation & Training (PDOT) so as to ensure that Indian migrant workers undertake safe migration and are aware of their rights and have access to GoI welfare schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.